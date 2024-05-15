Zayn Malik reveals why he broke up with Perrie Edwards

May 15, 2024
Zayn Malik recently opened up about his breakup with Perrie Edwards.
The duo, which climbed the ladder of fame via show X Factor, were together from 2012 to 2015 and were even engaged before calling it quits.
The 31-year-old singer broke up with the Little Mix singer after he exited One Direction.
In a new interview with Nylon magazine, the hitmaker admitted that he "didn't know s**t" at the time and "jumped straight in".
“I was engaged and [planned to get] married and I didn't know anything about anything at that point. I thought I did when I was 21. I was legally allowed to do everything, but I didn't know sh*t,” he shared.
Zayn added, "When I got the chance to do that, I jumped straight in, two feet first, and was like, 'I'm going to have a girlfriend, and she's going to live with me. I thought it made me a grown man.”
In the band’s book Our World, Perrie mentioned in 2016 that the Pillowtalk ended their relationship with a text message.
"A four-year relationship, two year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that. Even though things in my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me,” she penned at the time.