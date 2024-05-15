 

Netflix Tom Brady roast stings Kim Kardashian brutally

Nikki Glaser somewhat confirms Kim Kardashian was 'upset' over Tom Brady roast on Netflix

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Netflix Tom Brady roast stings Kim Kardashian brutally

Kim Kardashian probably was not expecting the harsh response she received at the Tom Brady roast on Netflix. The fashion mogul expressed her frustration in a light way to comedian Nikki Glaser.

She was part of the panel that took funny digs at the NFL star. Sharing the DM, the FBoy Island actress said the SKIMS founder raved over her performance at the event.

Telling the podcasters Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds, "She said, 'You killed it on the roast,' pretty much. I wrote back, 'Kim, oh my god. I was trying to make eye contact with you every chance I could to mouth to you, 'you ------- killed, girl.'"

In reply, Kim indirectly hinted at being upset—as sources reveal—by suggesting the show was "abuse."

"Aww thanks! And YOU killed it," she responded, noting, "I don't know how you do this — it's abuse lol."

This expression was in line with the insider's report, which stated that the mother-of-four was upset over the sharp reaction from the audience when she took to the stage. 

Some of them allegedly yelled 'aMiee' to show support for Taylor Swift while intense heckling enveloped the room, leading Netflix to censor it.

"She tried to take it in stride because it is a roast, but she didn't like the boos. It made her upset, a tipster tattled to Daily Mail, but a day or two removed from being in the lions den, she is OK with it, but Sunday night was brutal and really rattled her."

Tom's direct hit at Kim over the joke of Kanye West's parenting also made her awkward when cameras panned over to capture her reaction.

More From Showbiz

Hailey Beiber flaunts bare baby bump in recent outing

Hailey Beiber flaunts bare baby bump in recent outing
Emily Osment warns 'Young Sheldon' finale will 'break hearts'

Emily Osment warns 'Young Sheldon' finale will 'break hearts'
Zayn Malik reveals why he broke up with Perrie Edwards

Zayn Malik reveals why he broke up with Perrie Edwards
Selena Gomez's beau Benny Blanco talks marriage and having children

Selena Gomez's beau Benny Blanco talks marriage and having children
Penelope Featherington, Colin Bridgeton share ultimate tea taste test

Penelope Featherington, Colin Bridgeton share ultimate tea taste test
Netflix Bridgeton team shows off iconic sets to expect in season 3

Netflix Bridgeton team shows off iconic sets to expect in season 3
Padma Lakshmi talks daughter's strict parenting: 'She's got so many opinions'

Padma Lakshmi talks daughter's strict parenting: 'She's got so many opinions'
Kevin Costner talks Yellowstone drama and taking beatings

Kevin Costner talks Yellowstone drama and taking beatings
Kelly Clarkson talks ‘crazy' weight loss & losing ‘two people' with Whoppi Goldberg

Kelly Clarkson talks ‘crazy' weight loss & losing ‘two people' with Whoppi Goldberg
Zayn Malik admits wickedly crying during daughter Khair's TV time

Zayn Malik admits wickedly crying during daughter Khair's TV time
'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn spills season 4 secrets video

'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn spills season 4 secrets
Tom Brady reflects on negative effects of Netflix roast on his children

Tom Brady reflects on negative effects of Netflix roast on his children