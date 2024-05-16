 

Spiderbait to celebrate 'Black Betty's' 20th anniversary with national tour

Spiderbait released their first single 'Circle K' in 1991

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

Spiderbait, the Australian rock band announced its national tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their hit song Black Betty.

The band took to its official Instagram account on Wednesday, May, 15 to share the happy news with fans.

The caption reads, "We can't believe it's been 20 years since we released Black Betty. The whole ride has been so awesome!" 

“To mark this mad anniversary we are announcing a very special tour to celebrate Black Betty and all it has achieved. We're super pumped and can't wait to see y'all out there," they continued.

As per the announcement, their anniversary tour will take place in August, and they will perform in all the major cities of Austrailia.

The rock band's hit song charted number one on the ARIA in March 2004, which was first originally recorded by US musicologists John and Alan Lomax in December 1933.

Moreover, the Iconic Australian rock band established in 1990 includes three members, Mark Maher who is the lead vocalist, Janet English who is the bassist and guitarist, and Damian Whitty, who is the guitarist and programs beat.

Additionally, the band has released several hit singles during the late 90’s. One of its mega-hit albums Ivy And The Big Apples won the ARIA awards for Best Alternative Album in 1997.

