Travis Kelce publicly reacts to Taylor Swift 'TTPD' for first time

Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, is all over the music scene, and it also has two tracks that were dedicated to her beau, Travis Kelce, and he has reacted to the album for the first time in public.



On the latest episode of New Heights, the NFL's tight end raved over his girlfriend's performance in Paris, saying, "Her new rendition of the Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it."

"It has her new 'Tortured Poets Department,' a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there's a new segment, new lights, new dancing and everything," he said. "I enjoyed every bit of it."

The two songs in which the 34-year-old appears to address him are So High and The Alchemy, according to Page Six.

Taylor, meanwhile, expressed her feelings for Travis by wearing the colours of the Chiefs jersey during the concert.