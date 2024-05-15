 

Travis Kelce publicly reacts to Taylor Swift 'TTPD' for first time

Travis Kelce opens up about his reaction to Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' in public for the first time

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Travis Kelce publicly reacts to Taylor Swift 'TTPD' for first time

Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, is all over the music scene, and it also has two tracks that were dedicated to her beau, Travis Kelce, and he has reacted to the album for the first time in public.

On the latest episode of New Heights, the NFL's tight end raved over his girlfriend's performance in Paris, saying, "Her new rendition of the Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it."

"It has her new 'Tortured Poets Department,' a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there's a new segment, new lights, new dancing and everything," he said. "I enjoyed every bit of it."

The two songs in which the 34-year-old appears to address him are So High and The Alchemy, according to Page Six.

Taylor, meanwhile, expressed her feelings for Travis by wearing the colours of the Chiefs jersey during the concert.

More From Showbiz

Meryl Streep gushes over fellow actresses: 'I'm in awe'

Meryl Streep gushes over fellow actresses: 'I'm in awe'
Jennifer Connelly recalls a terrifying moment in life

Jennifer Connelly recalls a terrifying moment in life
Jelly Roll walks 'the halls' of high school he was 'never allowed back'

Jelly Roll walks 'the halls' of high school he was 'never allowed back'
Victoria Monet receives 'incredible reminder' with 2024 Grammy Awards

Victoria Monet receives 'incredible reminder' with 2024 Grammy Awards
Dan Schneider responds to allegations of preying on Lori Beth Denberg

Dan Schneider responds to allegations of preying on Lori Beth Denberg
Cardi B, guard reach settlement of postponing assault trial

Cardi B, guard reach settlement of postponing assault trial
Social media furore makes Paris Hilton admit mistake

Social media furore makes Paris Hilton admit mistake
'House of the Dragon' lead pair reacts to viral meme

'House of the Dragon' lead pair reacts to viral meme
Kim Kardashian headed for downfall after multiple slams? video

Kim Kardashian headed for downfall after multiple slams?
John Legend clarifies his exit from 'The Voice'

John Legend clarifies his exit from 'The Voice'
Netflix Tom Brady roast stings Kim Kardashian brutally

Netflix Tom Brady roast stings Kim Kardashian brutally
Emily Osment warns 'Young Sheldon' finale will 'break hearts'

Emily Osment warns 'Young Sheldon' finale will 'break hearts'