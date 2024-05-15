 

Jennifer Connelly recalls a terrifying moment in life

Jennifer Connelly opens up about the chill she felt before delivering the Oscar acceptance speech

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Jennifer Connelly recalls a terrifying moment in life

Winning an Oscar is the dream of every actor, and Jennifer Connelly had her dream fulfilled in 2002. But, she revealed onstage she started to get cold feet.

Recalling the chilling experience on Drew Barrymore's Show, A Beautiful Mind actress said she had a panic attack before delivering her acceptance speech.

"For me, I think I [had a] complete shutdown, like, panic," the 53-year-old said. "I was so nervous and overwhelmed."

She continued, "I remember looking out at the audience full of all those extraordinary people and then just seeing it say 40 seconds." 

"You know, because there's a monitor that tells you how long you have to speak. And I saw it and I think I just, like, it's just a complete shock."

Describing the award night, the Top Gun 2 actress said, "I was kind of floating gliding into it arriving there. I went there with my dad… he came with me, which was really special for me, and so he tethered me somewhat."

Jennifer previously opened up about the experience saying she was visibly calmed but when she reached to the stage the story was something else.

"I had a bit of the deer-in-the-headlights syndrome," she added. "It is an overwhelming moment, a big, big moment." 

More From Showbiz

Meryl Streep gushes over fellow actresses: 'I'm in awe'

Meryl Streep gushes over fellow actresses: 'I'm in awe'
Jelly Roll walks 'the halls' of high school he was 'never allowed back'

Jelly Roll walks 'the halls' of high school he was 'never allowed back'
Victoria Monet receives 'incredible reminder' with 2024 Grammy Awards

Victoria Monet receives 'incredible reminder' with 2024 Grammy Awards
Dan Schneider responds to allegations of preying on Lori Beth Denberg

Dan Schneider responds to allegations of preying on Lori Beth Denberg
Travis Kelce publicly reacts to Taylor Swift 'TTPD' for first time

Travis Kelce publicly reacts to Taylor Swift 'TTPD' for first time
Cardi B, guard reach settlement of postponing assault trial

Cardi B, guard reach settlement of postponing assault trial
Social media furore makes Paris Hilton admit mistake

Social media furore makes Paris Hilton admit mistake
'House of the Dragon' lead pair reacts to viral meme

'House of the Dragon' lead pair reacts to viral meme
Kim Kardashian headed for downfall after multiple slams? video

Kim Kardashian headed for downfall after multiple slams?
John Legend clarifies his exit from 'The Voice'

John Legend clarifies his exit from 'The Voice'
Netflix Tom Brady roast stings Kim Kardashian brutally

Netflix Tom Brady roast stings Kim Kardashian brutally
Emily Osment warns 'Young Sheldon' finale will 'break hearts'

Emily Osment warns 'Young Sheldon' finale will 'break hearts'