Vince Gilligan, Rhea Seehorn team up for new show

No, the universe of Breaking Bad is not returning, but the award-winning showrunner Vince Gilligan and the ace actress Rhea Seehorn are joining hands to develop a new show for Apple TV+.



Interestingly, the series is based in New Mexico, and the shooting of the project started on May 13, according to KOAT.

"I keep returning to the Land of Enchantment for the beautifully cinematic landscape and to continue working with the best crew ever," he said.

Vince continued, "They've been making me look good for seventeen years now, and I figure, why fix it if it ain't broke?" The project will employ over 1,400 New Mexico residents, including 500 crew members and more than 100 principal actors.

The Better Call Saul creator previously ruled out any connection between the new show and his past hit projects.

It has "no crime and no methamphetamine," and "the world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that," he said.