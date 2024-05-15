Eminem declares Slim Shady 'dead'?

Eminem adapted an alter ego, Slim Shady back in 1997

Eminem just announced the death of his alter ego, Slim Shady.

The Marshall Mathers LP artist’s faux identity has been a part of his career since 1997 Slim Shady and 1999 The Slim Shady LPs and according to Complex, on May 13, Slim Shady was declared dead in the Detroit Free Press.

This news comes ahead of Eminem’s twelfth studio album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which is to be released this summer.

“A product of Detroit who began his career there as a rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene of the mid to late 1990s, Shady first became a household name in 1999 with the debut of his playfully deranged single ‘My Name Is,’” the paper read.

The piece also referred to the alter ego, addressing it “which — along with its uniquely eye-catching video — exposed the young artist and his lyrics to a wider audience.”

The obituary continued by saying, “His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world.”

“May he truly find the peace in an afterlife that he could not find on Earth,” it concluded.