Nicola Coughlan loves to get 'naked' by choice in 'Bridgerton'

Nicola Coughlan shares thoughts on 'Bridgerton' nude scenes that she performed

Nicola Coughlan loves to get 'naked' by choice in 'Bridgerton'

Bridgerton is known for its steamy scenes, but sometimes, these performances put the actors in an awkward spot. But not Nicola Coughlan, who said she took power in hand in those shots.



During an interview with Stylist, the Irish actress opened up about the intimate scenes and the work she does in sync with the intimacy coordinator to fully do justice to them.

"There's one scene where I'm very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest '---- you' to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering," she added.

"I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought: 'When I'm 80, I want to look back on this and remember how ***** hot I looked!'"

Not to mention, Nicola openly said she feels "great" about the nudity in the season "because not only did I consent to it but I drove it."