Jennifer Garner's mom, Pat, celebrated her 86th birthday on May 15, 2024

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Jennifer Garner calls her account 'Pat Garner stan' on mom's birthday

Jennifer Garner just celebrated her mom as she turned 86-years-old on May 15, 2024.

On Wednesday, the Family Switch actress took to her official Instagram account to post a celebratory tribute to her mother, Pat.

"This is a Pat Garner stan account. I love you, Mom, happy 86th birthday!" Garner captioned her post.

The upload featured a series of funny videos where her mom can be seen giving Garner cooking tips on video calls and lamenting about exercising.

Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Hilary Swank took to the comments section to convey their wishes to Pat.

"This is gold," Paltrow penned while Swank commented "Ha! I love your mom so much, you’re not too bad either."

In a recent episode of Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother, a podcast co-hosted by Christy Turlington Burns, Garner revealed the best parenting advise her mother has given to her.

"My mom always says when they're being their worst, that's when they need the biggest hug," Jennifer Garner revealed adding another advice of opting to say "yes" more than "no" in life.

