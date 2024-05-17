 

Eva Mendes reacts to Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt romance in 'The Fall Guy'

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt shines as leads in 'The Fall Guy'

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Eva Mendes has shown her playful side in response to partner Ryan Gosling's onscreen romance with Emily Blunt in their latest film, The Fall Guy.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Mendes shared cover photo of The Fall Guy, featuring Gosling sharing a kiss with Blunt.

In the caption, Mendes humorously noted, "I don’t usually post pics of my man kissing a babe but Emily Blunt is just that damn good in it."

Mother of two expressed her pride in the film's accomplishments, stating, "Did you know?! @thefallguymovie is the FIRST non super hero movie to open the summer box office in 17 years! And maybe it didn’t break the box office but it broke sooo many other records. I’m extra proud of this one."

The Fall Guy features Gosling as a Hollywood stuntman caught up in a criminal plot while working on a movie directed by Blunt's character, Jodi, who happens to be his ex-girlfriend.

Mendes also shared fan posts praising Gosling's performance, as one read, "Alright, why aren't you people going to watch #TheFallGuy ? It's the most fun I've had watching a movie in a LONG time."

