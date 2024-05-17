 

Sabrina Carpenter details love life with 'best friend' Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan were first linked in December 2023

May 17, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter opened about dating life amid romance with Barry Keoghan.

The pop star and Saltburn actor were first linked in December and recently made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala earlier this month.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Sabrina shared that she “really connects with people who are in touch with their emotions.”

“A lot of it, for me, has been fate. I know that's super broad, but I don't actively look for it. The relationships that I actually want to put my energy into have to be so interesting or invigorating because they take me away from the other things I love. So yeah, it's fun and it's messy,” she said.

The Espresso crooner went on to add that she’s attracted to someone who becomes her “best friend” and can bring “a lot of energy and humour” to their relationship.

“I'm super attracted to a lot of the things I look for in friends because I want to be with someone who's going to be one of my best friends. So a lot of it is energy and humour and being genuine. I will say I've always connected more with people who are really intouch with their emotions,” she explained.

