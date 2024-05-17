Lainy Wilson reflects on humble beginnings

Lainey Wilson the American country singer won the Best Entertainer of the Year award at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards.



On Thursday, May 16, the 31-year-old singer received the award at the annual country music awards show after beating other nominees including Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, and Cody Johnson.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, In her emotional speech, she recalled the time when she had big dreams while leaving her small town.

"I remember being a little girl and I would climb out on the top of our roof. I'd open my window and climb out and I would count all the stars," she said. "I would look up and I'd see the planes flying over my little town of 200 people and I'd dream about being up there in one of those planes."

She admitted that she “still feels like that little girl” who “climbs out on the roof to look at the stars” but according to Wilson, she is “more eye level with them (stars) now.”

Wilson continued, “Everybody in this category has loved me... took me on the road, sang songs with me, wrote with me, encouraged me every step of the way. And I love y'all for that."

Moreover, the Heart Like a Truck singer has won six ACM awards, and this year she was nominated for five awards Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Additionally, she has also reprised her role as Abby in the American drama series Yellowstone.