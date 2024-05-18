'Mayor of Kingstown' set treats Jeremy Renner like 'child actor'

After a life-threatening accident, Jeremy Renner returned to the shooting of Mayor of Kingston in season three, where special attention was paid to accommodate the actor.

In a chat with the Los Angeles Times, the Marvel star said his life on set after surviving the breaking of thirty bones was difficult to navigate—he gave an example of him often falling asleep during production.

"They go, 'And action!' And I was out. We realized they worked me too hard, too many hours, too many days in a row," he shared. "What I'm willing to do is everything, but what I'm able to do is a different thing."

To fix this, Jeremy shares that the producers of the show came up with a schedule that would help the actor lessen his burden.

This included the Hawkeye star being in Pittsburgh rather than jetting to California filming set to avoid jet lag.

"They have to treat me like I'm a child actor," he jokingly said. "The mayor of Kingstown is now like a 14-year-old."

Nonetheless, Jeremy put up a strong face and expreess positive energy that was common in him when was in the recovery.

"I'm alive," he told the noted paper. "I'm walking through life with a smile on my face. And there's nothing that's ever going to change that. Nothing. It's impossible for me to have a bad day."