 

'Mayor of Kingstown' set treats Jeremy Renner like 'child actor'

Jeremy Renner says the 'Mayor of Kingston' producers specially catered to his needs after post-snowplow accident

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

'Mayor of Kingstown' set treats Jeremy Renner like 'child actor'

After a life-threatening accident, Jeremy Renner returned to the shooting of Mayor of Kingston in season three, where special attention was paid to accommodate the actor.

In a chat with the Los Angeles Times, the Marvel star said his life on set after surviving the breaking of thirty bones was difficult to navigate—he gave an example of him often falling asleep during production.

"They go, 'And action!' And I was out. We realized they worked me too hard, too many hours, too many days in a row," he shared. "What I'm willing to do is everything, but what I'm able to do is a different thing."

To fix this, Jeremy shares that the producers of the show came up with a schedule that would help the actor lessen his burden.

This included the Hawkeye star being in Pittsburgh rather than jetting to California filming set to avoid jet lag.

"They have to treat me like I'm a child actor," he jokingly said. "The mayor of Kingstown is now like a 14-year-old."

Nonetheless, Jeremy put up a strong face and expreess positive energy that was common in him when was in the recovery.

"I'm alive," he told the noted paper. "I'm walking through life with a smile on my face. And there's nothing that's ever going to change that. Nothing. It's impossible for me to have a bad day."

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani receive ‘awkward' snub at 'ACM Awards' video
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani receive ‘awkward' snub at 'ACM Awards'
Bebe Rexha comes up with new song after throwing herself 'into music'
Bebe Rexha comes up with new song after throwing herself 'into music'
Emma Stone reveals the first thing she looks for in movies
Emma Stone reveals the first thing she looks for in movies
Chris Hemsworth adds to group of special persons
Chris Hemsworth adds to group of special persons
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck fuel divorce speculations with different LA residences
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck fuel divorce speculations with different LA residences
Chris Hemsworth opens up about working with wife Elsa Pataky on 'Furiosa'
Chris Hemsworth opens up about working with wife Elsa Pataky on 'Furiosa'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly paid hefty sum for Cassie assault footage
Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly paid hefty sum for Cassie assault footage
Justin Bieber earns praise from Shaun White for snowboarding skills
Justin Bieber earns praise from Shaun White for snowboarding skills
Dua Lipa thanks Chris Stapleton for unforgettable ACM awards duet
Dua Lipa thanks Chris Stapleton for unforgettable ACM awards duet
Jennifer Lopez faces new troubles amid Ben Affleck marital woes?
Jennifer Lopez faces new troubles amid Ben Affleck marital woes?
Victoria Beckham doubles down against Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz divorce? video
Victoria Beckham doubles down against Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz divorce?
Tom Cruise, Adria Arjona praise Glen Powell at Texas Hall of Fame ceremony
Tom Cruise, Adria Arjona praise Glen Powell at Texas Hall of Fame ceremony