'Father of four' Van Jones welcomes second child

Van Jones and Noemi Zamacona welcome second child via conscious co-parenting

TV personality Van Jones has embraced fatherhood once again as he welcomes his fourth child into the world.



The Emmy-Award winner confirmed the arrival of his newborn baby, a son, marking his second child with his friend Noemi Zamacona.

Their journey into conscious co-parenting began in February 2022, with the birth of their daughter.

"God is so good! This year, He blessed me and Noemi with kid #2 — a healthy, happy, beautiful baby boy," People quoted Jones.

"Our modern family is thriving, blessings are flowing and we appreciate all the love and support," his statement continues.

"After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid. I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents. It's a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider."

"This month we welcomed to Earth a baby girl, whom we will raise as coparenting partners. This is a special time for our families. I feel grateful, joyful and blessed. As we create a safe and loving environment for this blessed young soul, I respectfully ask for privacy. Thank you for all the love and support," Jones added.

Noemi also took to Instagram with a picture of her with the babies, captioned: "I’m so excited to finally share this with you! Van Jones and I welcomed a little boy to our family this year! And fortunately, our daughter loves her little brother very much — sometimes a bit too much.

Becoming a mother to two healthy babies has been an answer to prayer, and I feel incredibly grateful. Every day feels like a miracle—AND complete chaos. lol. Two babies in diapers doubles the love, triples madness and halves the hours of sleep! I am learning to love it all. That said: I do not know how my mother raised FIVE (!!) of us! Her love and Van’s support mean so much. Much love and deep respect to all caregivers out there. We make a new world possible, every day."

Jones also shares two sons with former wife, Jana Carter, whom he married in 2005. They announced their split in 2018.

"We will continue raising our kids together, running our businesses together and supporting each other's growth," the exes said in a joint statement at the time. "There is no beef or drama — just evolution."