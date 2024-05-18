Photo: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani receive ‘awkward' snub at 'ACM Awards'

Blake Shelton and wife Gwen Stefani recently performed at the ACM Awards.

But, as per the findings of In Touch Weekly, the couple was avoided by Blake’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert and her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, during the same event.

An insider shared with the outlet in this regard, “Miranda has nothing against Blake or Gwen. She’s moved on with Brendan and he’s happy with Gwen.”

However, they mentioned that “Miranda may not have anything against Blake, but she’s also not looking for any awkward run ins with her ex.”



They also added, “She does avoid him and Gwen at these functions because she feels it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

"It’s just a matter of not wanting to create a situation that could ultimately be taken out of context or misconstrued,” the source explained.

“Miranda knows the public appetite for drama between her and Blake or between her and Gwen is out there and she chooses not to go there," they remarked in conclusion.