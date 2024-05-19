 

Miranda Lambert hints at upcoming album being 'very country'

Miranda Lambert released her first track from the album, 'Wranglers' on May 3, 2024

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Miranda Lambert just revealed the theme of her upcoming album, confirming its genre to be “very country.”

The 40-year-old musician had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE at the Lone River Collective event in Frisco, Texas, where she discussed her forthcoming project.

"I made this record in Texas. I hadn't made an album in Texas since I was 18," she told the outlet adding, "I went down to Arlyn Studios in Austin, and Jon Randall, who's my bestie and co-writer and co-producer, we worked together a lot."

Lambert continued, "Just going home to Texas to make it felt really right for this new season and this new chapter.”

"I signed with Republic Records ... and this new team has just given me so much fire and inspiration, because it's all about the music with them. I'm really excited to share [the new music]. It's very country. You can tell we made it in Texas," the Drunk hitmaker stated.

Miranda Lambert released the first track of her anticipated LP. An energetic and fierce song titled, Wranglers and released on May 3, 2024. Her album will mark her first solo music since 2022.

