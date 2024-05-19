Kourtney Kardashian reminisces about college days with rare photo

Kourtney Kardashian shared a nostalgic throwback photo from her freshman year of college.

On Instagram, the reality TV star posted a picture of herself from 1998, standing in front of her dorm at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

In the caption, the Lemme founder reminisced about her time at SMU and homesickness she felt being away from her close-knit family for the first time.



"College Kourt Freshman year in front of my dorm at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas 1998. Isn’t it funny how a simple photograph can bring back so many memories…" she wrote in caption.

Kourtney added, "I remember @krisjenner and @cicibussey coming to visit me and I was so homesick because it was my first time living away from home. We would go to this little market and get salads from the salad bar, a fresh sourdough loaf, raw oatmeal raisin cookie dough and a bottle of wine and have it back at our hotel room!"

"My mom and I would cry so hard every time she left me to go back or when I would leave home to go back to college. Ohhhhh the mems …" the Kardashians star concluded.