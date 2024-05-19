 

Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring for the first time since J Lo separation

Ben Affleck photographed without wedding ring for the first time amid Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

This ring-free finger has intensified speculations about the state of Affleck and Lopez's relationship

Ben Affleck left his wedding ring behind for the first time since rumours of marital discord with wife Jennifer Lopez.

The 51-year-old actor was photographed by TMZ on Friday without his wedding band as he attended his child's recital.

This ring-free finger has intensified speculations about the state of Affleck and Lopez's relationship.

On Thursday, Affleck and Lopez were captured together, both wearing their wedding rings. However, a day later, Affleck was noticeably ringless, sparking curiosity about the events leading up to his decision to remove it. Neither Affleck nor Lopez has addressed the divorce rumours as of yet.

Meanwhile, Lopez was spotted wearing a ring during a dance practice session on Friday, though it remains uncertain if it was her matrimonial band. Reports from Los Angeles real estate circles suggest that Affleck has been exploring new residential options.

It is pertinent to mention that Affleck was absent from this year's Met Gala, where Lopez attended solo as one of the event's co-chairs. The couple, who initially tied the knot in a spontaneous Vegas ceremony and later held a more formal wedding in Georgia in 2022, have been open about their relationship struggles, particularly after rekindling their romance following an engagement decades ago.

On the work front, Affleck has embarked on the production of his latest movie, Accountant 2, in California, Lopez is gearing up for her This Is Me…Live | The Greatest Hits tour, scheduled to kick off in June. However, reports indicate that she has encountered difficulties selling tickets in some U.S. cities, leading to the cancellation of certain shows.

