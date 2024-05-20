'Tiger King' star pins hope on Kim Kardashian to get him out

Tiger King star Joe Exotic is in jail for multiple cases, and he is seeking Kim Kardashian's help for years to get him out.



Recently, the convicted celebrity who is behind bars for 22 years on seventeen federal charges commented on her half-sister Kendall Jenner's post on social media, according to The Hollywood Gossip.

"Have your sister reach out please," he commented. "I want to show her the videos of them all admitting to perjury. She helps those wrongfully incarcerated right?"

Kim has a history of advocating for prison reforms, lessening sentences, and freeing inmates who were unfairly punished.

Joe believes he is one of them. He further wrote under Kendall's comment section.

"If you go to JoeExoticTV.net there's 600 unseen video files uploaded they gave my attorneys of them secretly recording each other talking about how they set me up and admitting they lied. Courts have it all. "

"The process is slow, @kimkardashian I'm innocent and in prison, help me out. This isn't right."

The 61-year-old previously dropped a comment on Kourtney Kardashian's post, writing, "Awwww cute, also please have your sister help me get out of this hell hole."

Not to mention, he even wrote a letter to Kim claiming his innocence. "I am writing you this letter not as Joe Exotic but as the person Joseph Maldonado-Passage, asking you to please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump."