Carrie Underwood shares nostalgic throwback from 2005 American Idol

American Idol alum Carrie Underwood drops throwback picture from 2005 audition

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Carrie Underwood looks forward to her upcoming tour across the United States

A day after American Idol announced the season 22 winner, Carrie Underwood also took a stroll down the memory lane with a picture from her 2005 audition.

In an Instagram post, the American Idol season four winner reminisced her journey that began on the iconic stage two decades ago with a throwback photo from her audition day, after which she was named the newest idol.

In the caption, Carrie wrote, "REFLECTION of the week: contestant number #14887 received her golden ticket to Hollywood!”

“I can’t believe it has been almost 20 years since auditioning for American Idol!” the country singer wrote and added the hashtag #ReflectionOfTheWeek.

The official American Idol Instagram page also joined in on the celebration, commenting, "We ???? you so much! ????.”

Underwood returned to American Idol in 2022 to serve as a mentor during the season 20 semifinals.

On the work front, Carrie has announced her tour dates and locations for her concerts across the United States.

"We’ve got some big and exciting shows across the country coming up this year, and we hope you can join us for all the fun!" Carrie wrote as she shared her upcoming schedule.


