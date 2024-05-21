Jennifer Garner broke down over daughter Violet’s major milestone

Jennifer Garner teared up during her daughter Violet Affleck's high school graduation.

On May 21, the 52-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account to share her and ex-husband Ben Affleck’s daughter’s milestone.

She shared a series of photos, in which she can be seen getting emotional on her grown-up daughter’s big day.

The Elektra alum wrote in the caption of her post, “Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate.”

She also wrote in parenthesis, “Bless our hearts,” with crying and laughing emojis.

In the celebratory post, her images of happy tears are captured at different places including her at Violet’s graduation ceremony venue, outside of the venue, and during a flight.

The first photo is seemingly from an auditorium, featuring Garner clapping and sobbing for her eldest daughter.

In another clip she can be seen sitting on a plane, while wiping her tears off, she told the person holding the camera, “How are we gonna make it? What are we going to do?”

Meanwhile, the Alias star's carousel was missing any of the photos of Violet in a cap and gown.

It is pertinent to mention that Garner shares three children Violet, Fin, and Samuel with Ben, with whom she tied the knot in 2005.