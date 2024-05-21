Jennifer Lopez admits she is 'too much emotional'

Jennifer Lopez is comparing herself to her character in Atlas. Describing the difference, she said the role was 'so closed off' and "I am too much emotion sometimes."



On the other hand, the Hustlers actress told People about the similarities she shared with the on-screen character, "We are both very strong and sure of what they feel," she continued.

"At times. She was very sure. She was like, 'This is what's happening, please listen to me. Please tell me.' And felt very misunderstood at times. I can also relate to that a bit."

Jennifer, however, added that she somewhat added a bit of herself to the character when playing.

"We are so different because she's like ... doesn't wear any of her emotions. She's so closed off, and I am too much emotion sometimes."

Meanwhile, the film synopsis describes Atlas as "a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence."

After joining a "mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past," her "only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it."