 

Jennifer Lopez admits she is 'too much emotional'

Jennifer Lopez opens up about herself as she describes her character in upcoming movie 'Atlas'

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Jennifer Lopez admits she is 'too much emotional'

Jennifer Lopez is comparing herself to her character in Atlas. Describing the difference, she said the role was 'so closed off' and "I am too much emotion sometimes."

On the other hand, the Hustlers actress told People about the similarities she shared with the on-screen character, "We are both very strong and sure of what they feel," she continued. 

"At times. She was very sure. She was like, 'This is what's happening, please listen to me. Please tell me.' And felt very misunderstood at times. I can also relate to that a bit."

Jennifer, however, added that she somewhat added a bit of herself to the character when playing. 

"We are so different because she's like ... doesn't wear any of her emotions. She's so closed off, and I am too much emotion sometimes."

Meanwhile, the film synopsis describes Atlas as "a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence."

After joining a "mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past," her "only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it."

Louise Thompson reveals plans for another baby
Louise Thompson reveals plans for another baby
Keith Urban ignites stage of 'The Voice' with his latest song
Keith Urban ignites stage of 'The Voice' with his latest song
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift's casting in new movie video
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift's casting in new movie
Carrie Underwood shares nostalgic throwback from 2005 American Idol
Carrie Underwood shares nostalgic throwback from 2005 American Idol
Jennifer Garner broke down over daughter Violet's major milestone
Jennifer Garner broke down over daughter Violet's major milestone
Eminem's daughter married off in intimate ceremony
Eminem's daughter married off in intimate ceremony
Eminem drops another hint for big future project
Eminem drops another hint for big future project
Ben Affleck came 'unprepared' at Tom Brady roast video
Ben Affleck came 'unprepared' at Tom Brady roast
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveals major wedding plans
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveals major wedding plans
'Horizon' & 'Yellowstone' clash test Kevin Costner priority
'Horizon' & 'Yellowstone' clash test Kevin Costner priority
Jennifer Lopez touches on Ben Affleck on late-night talk show
Jennifer Lopez touches on Ben Affleck on late-night talk show
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell break up due to THIS reason
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell break up due to THIS reason