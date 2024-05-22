 

Sofia Vergara doubles down on lofty ambitions after 'Griselda' success

Sofia Vergara is reportedly focusing on new goals after making 'Griselda' a 'Netflix' hit show

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Photo: Sofia Vergara doubles down on lofty ambitions after 'Griselda' success

Sofia Vergara is reportedly looking forward to leave her mark in showbiz after making Netflix’s Griselda a super hit show.

As per the latest findings of In Touch Weekly, the actress is keen to “increase her net worth” and also wants to “increase her power” in the industry.

A tipster shared with the outlet, “Griselda is the culmination of something Sofia has been pushing toward for years and years in that it’s finally broken her out of the comedy space.”

They also addressed that in this blockbuster show “her attractiveness and distinct accent were used primarily as shallow punchlines and now, overnight practically, she’s this capable, insanely watchable dramatic powerhouse.”

“The icing on the cake is that the show’s Netflix viewership numbers show that the series is a hit not just in North America but in plenty of Latin American countries as well,” the insider noted.

“That’s super-important to Sofía who also co-founded and co-owns the management company Latin World Entertainment that specializes in Latin talent,” the source even said of the 51-year-old.

Conclusively, they stated, “Griselda is living proof that Sofía’s longtime focus on Latin-themed productions where she can honor her heritage continues to pay off and then some.” 

