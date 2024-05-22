 

Brad Pitt faces serious accusations amid winery battle

Angelina Jolie's ex-company claims Brad Pitt solely mismanaged the winery despite the equal partnership

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

A former Angelina Jolie investment company, Nouvel, slammed Brad Pitt for causing issues while handling the winery, the matter which was contested in court.

Court documents read by In Touch, the firm alleged the Oscar winner is "engaged in a vindictive campaign to dominate and loot the wine business that the couple had built and owned together."

Though the company acknowledges the pair shared an equal share in the disputed asset but, they say he "refuses to accept that simple reality."

"[Pitt] has frozen Nouvel out of Chateau Miraval and treats it as his personal fiefdom. After hijacking Chateau Miraval and its highly profitable wine business," the documents claimed. 

"Pitt wasted the company's assets, spending millions on vanity projects, including more than $1 million on swimming pool renovations, building and rebuilding a staircase four times, and spending millions to restore a recording studio."

The matter of the winery had been dragged for years between the pair in court. 

Brad and Angelina, once the power couple in Hollywood, ended their relationship after two years of marriage in 2016.

