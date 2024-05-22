Daniel Radcliffe ‘excited’ over upcoming 'Harry Potter' series

Daniel Radcliffe is ‘very happy’ and ‘excited’ about the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, which will premiere on Max in 2016.

Speaking to E!, the 37-year-old actor said "Like the rest of the world, [I’m] very excited to watch as an audience member.”

When asked if he would star in the upcoming series, Daniel answered, "No, I don’t think so."

“I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don’t know if it would work to have us do anything in it,” Daniel told the outlet.

The Horns star refused to share how he'd react if Max approached him to return to Hogwarts, saying: "I'm gonna be a politician about this and not deal in hypotheticals."

In 2023, during an interview with Comic Book, Daniel revealed that he's "definitely not" looking to be involved in the new Max adaptation.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," the actor said at the time.

"But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed," Daniel added. "But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."