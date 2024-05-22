 

Daniel Radcliffe ‘excited' over upcoming 'Harry Potter' series

Daniel Radcliffe reveals he doesn't plan on making an appearance in the upcoming 'Harry Potter' series

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Daniel Radcliffe ‘excited’ over upcoming 'Harry Potter' series

Daniel Radcliffe is ‘very happy’ and ‘excited’ about the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, which will premiere on Max in 2016.

Speaking to E!, the 37-year-old actor said "Like the rest of the world, [I’m] very excited to watch as an audience member.”

When asked if he would star in the upcoming series, Daniel answered, "No, I don’t think so."

“I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don’t know if it would work to have us do anything in it,” Daniel told the outlet.

The Horns star refused to share how he'd react if Max approached him to return to Hogwarts, saying: "I'm gonna be a politician about this and not deal in hypotheticals."

In 2023, during an interview with Comic Book, Daniel revealed that he's "definitely not" looking to be involved in the new Max adaptation.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," the actor said at the time.

"But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed," Daniel added. "But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

Ben Affleck takes ex's advice amid Jennifer Lopez marital woes?
Ben Affleck takes ex's advice amid Jennifer Lopez marital woes?
Jessica Madsen makes saddening confession about ‘Bridgerton' backlash
Jessica Madsen makes saddening confession about ‘Bridgerton' backlash
Camila Cabello recounts ‘terrifying' moments with Lil Nas X
Camila Cabello recounts ‘terrifying' moments with Lil Nas X
Inside Britney Spears' last ‘deadly' fight with Sam Asghari before divorce video
Inside Britney Spears' last ‘deadly' fight with Sam Asghari before divorce
'The Voice' crowns THIS finalist winner for season 25
'The Voice' crowns THIS finalist winner for season 25
Sofia Vergara doubles down on lofty ambitions after 'Griselda' success video
Sofia Vergara doubles down on lofty ambitions after 'Griselda' success
Tom Cruise undergoes 'change of heart' after Elsina Khayrova split?
Tom Cruise undergoes 'change of heart' after Elsina Khayrova split?
The Rock gives an exciting update about 'Moana 2'
The Rock gives an exciting update about 'Moana 2'
Brad Pitt faces serious accusations amid winery battle
Brad Pitt faces serious accusations amid winery battle
Courteney Cox opens up about her experience since Matthew Perry's demise
Courteney Cox opens up about her experience since Matthew Perry's demise
Dua Lipa recalls getting bruised amid 'Future Nostalgia Tour'
Dua Lipa recalls getting bruised amid 'Future Nostalgia Tour'
'Deadpool' changes Hugh Jackman mind on big return
'Deadpool' changes Hugh Jackman mind on big return