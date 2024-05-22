 

Daniel Radcliffe gets candid about how acting 'turned out well' for him

Daniel Radcliffe starred as Harry Potter for the 'Harry Potter' franchise

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Daniel Radcliffe just expressed his gratitude over his journey from a child star to a living Broadway legend.

When the 36-year-old actor attended the Drama League Awards, which were held the previous week, he had an exclusive conversation with Page Six where he said, “I got really lucky in the sense that a ton of people gave me opportunities to do stuff like Equus and How to Succeed in Business.”

Radcliffe continued, “And I took enough of those opportunities and enough of them turned out well.”

The actor’s career shot to stardom at the age of 12 when became a sensation for portraying the character of Harry Potter in the 2001 movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, an adaptation of the popular fantasy novel, of the same name, written by author J.K. Rowling.

After headlining all eight films from the franchise, Radcliffe opted for stage acting in 2007 with the project Equus, which was followed by another role in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

“I loved when I was ‘Potter,’ I loved it when I started doing stage, I loved it,” Daniel Radcliffe told the outlet, expressing his passion for acting.

