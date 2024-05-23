 

Justin Bieber adores Hailey's baby bump in Japan: See photo

Hailey Bieber and Justin are currently enjoying their babymoon in Japan

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Justin Bieber adores Haileys baby bump in Japan: See photo
Justin Bieber adores Hailey's baby bump in Japan: See photo

Justin Bieber is showing his love for wife Hailey and their soon-to-arrive baby in Japan.

In the photo shared by a fan on X, Hailey and Justin, who are currently enjoying a babymoon in Kyoto, were captured sharing sweet moment on the streets.

Justin Bieber adores Haileys baby bump in Japan: See photo
Justin Bieber was captured kissing Hailey's baby bump in Japan

The Never Say Never hitmaker was seen affectionately kissing the Rhode founder's pregnant belly.

Meanwhile, Hailey, dressed casually in jeans and a black top, looked radiant as she smiled down at her husband.

Earlier this month, the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, took to Instagram to announce they are expecting their first child.

Sharing photos from their vows renewal ceremony in which the 27-year-old supermodel flaunted her baby bump in a lace, white gown, the couple shared the news on May 10, 2024.

Justin Bieber adores Haileys baby bump in Japan: See photo
Justin Bieber and Hailey revealed their pregnancy news on Instagram on May 10

Since revealing the pregnancy, the Runway model has been open about her journey, sharing her unique food cravings with fans.

On her Instagram Stories, she shared being particularly fond of pickles topped with egg salad and hot sauce.

Hailey Bieber is currently six months along, however, the baby's gender has not been disclosed.

'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery recalls confusing moment with Taylor Swift
'Stranger Things' star Joe Keery recalls confusing moment with Taylor Swift
Jennifer Lopez will 'respond' to ex-Diddy video in interview?
Jennifer Lopez will 'respond' to ex-Diddy video in interview?
Glen Powell steps away from Hollywood, rejects 'Jurassic' film offer
Glen Powell steps away from Hollywood, rejects 'Jurassic' film offer
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake move away from L.A. for privacy
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake move away from L.A. for privacy
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marriage 'not in the best place'?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marriage 'not in the best place'?
Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney didn't deny romance rumors deliberately?
Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney didn't deny romance rumors deliberately?
Daniel Radcliffe gets candid about how acting 'turned out well' for him
Daniel Radcliffe gets candid about how acting 'turned out well' for him
Ozzy Osbourne creative process involves 'a graveyard at night'
Ozzy Osbourne creative process involves 'a graveyard at night'
Anya Taylor-Joy treasures THIS gory prop from 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set
Anya Taylor-Joy treasures THIS gory prop from 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set
Kelly Osbourne calls out a film executive for body shaming her
Kelly Osbourne calls out a film executive for body shaming her
Cardi B bashes regulations in favor of humanitarianism
Cardi B bashes regulations in favor of humanitarianism
Kevin Costner lauds son Hayes's performance in his latest film
Kevin Costner lauds son Hayes's performance in his latest film