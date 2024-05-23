Justin Bieber adores Hailey's baby bump in Japan: See photo

Justin Bieber is showing his love for wife Hailey and their soon-to-arrive baby in Japan.

In the photo shared by a fan on X, Hailey and Justin, who are currently enjoying a babymoon in Kyoto, were captured sharing sweet moment on the streets.



Justin Bieber was captured kissing Hailey's baby bump in Japan

The Never Say Never hitmaker was seen affectionately kissing the Rhode founder's pregnant belly.



Meanwhile, Hailey, dressed casually in jeans and a black top, looked radiant as she smiled down at her husband.

Earlier this month, the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, took to Instagram to announce they are expecting their first child.

Sharing photos from their vows renewal ceremony in which the 27-year-old supermodel flaunted her baby bump in a lace, white gown, the couple shared the news on May 10, 2024.

Justin Bieber and Hailey revealed their pregnancy news on Instagram on May 10

Since revealing the pregnancy, the Runway model has been open about her journey, sharing her unique food cravings with fans.

On her Instagram Stories, she shared being particularly fond of pickles topped with egg salad and hot sauce.

Hailey Bieber is currently six months along, however, the baby's gender has not been disclosed.