Kate Hudson gushes about her ‘lovely’ fiance Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson called her fiance Danny Fujikawa 'a lovely person’ who is very 'sturdy' about his 'value'



on May 22, Wednesday during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 45-year-actress reflected on her one-year ban from men and even from flirting.

During the conversation with the host Alex Cooper, she revealed that it was her therapist who recommended her to stop dating for a year to break her negative pattern.

At first, she was 'very uncomfortable' but within a period of six months, things started to get clear.

After a year of detoxification, she was left with no desire to date and flirting and she remained single for more than four years.

Eventually, this one-year ban led her to find the love of her life, her now Fiance, Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson told the host, "Danny, he's just such a good man, and I'm not sure I was attracted to the good man. I mean I was attracted to good men, but you know, like, the uncomplicated… I liked a feisty, wild type."

The Almost Famous star went on to say, "Whereas Danny has that in him, [but] his values are very sturdy, and he's such a lovely person."

"I would have never, I think, allowed that in if I didn't take those three years of being so happy in my life alone," she added.

The couple started dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in 2021.

Kate Hudson Dating History:

Kate Hudson has a long history of dating and high-profile breakups and told InStyle in March 2021 that she has a rock star type.

The Bride Wars star first started dating The Black Crowes frontman in 2000 and within a span of a year, they tied the knot.In January 2007 the couple welcomed their first child Ryder Russell.

However, in October 2007 the couple finalized their divorce.

Later Hudson had an on-and-off relationship with Owen Wilson who she dated between 2006 and 2009.

Meanwhile, during her on-and-off relationship with Wilson, she briefly dated actor Dax Sheford in 2007 and their romance only lasted for a few months only.

The Glass Onion actor also dated baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 2009. They were first spotted together at a Yankees game. The couple called it quits after 5 months of dating.

Before her one year-long gap from dating, Kate had a relationship with the Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy in 2010.

The couple welcomed their son in Bingham Bellamy in 2011 and got engaged in April of the same year.

But the couple it a rough patch in 2014 and broke up the same year.