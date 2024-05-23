 

Sophie Turner breaks cover after Joe Jonas divorce confessions

Sophie Turner's appearance comes after she talked about Joe Jonas divorce in a new interview

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Sophie Turner was seen for the first time after breaking silence on Joe Jonas divorce.

On Wednesday, Daily Mail obtained pictures from the set of her new Prime Video series Haven.

Sophie was spotted filming for the heist thriller, in east London, in which she plays the part of an ordinary office worker Zara who finds herself caught in the middle of a huge heist of.

According to the outlet, the scenes showed the Game of Thrones star escaping a pension fund investment company office building through a window.

Sophie went back to work after making sad confessions about her divorce with the Jonas Brothers singer.

In an interview with Vogue, she said, “I mean, those were the worst few days of my life. There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself.”

The celebrity couple announced their divorce in September 2023, after four years of marriage, in a statement to PEOPLE, reading, “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

