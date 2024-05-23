Kate Hudson delivers debut performance of song 'Glorious' on 'The Voice'

Kate Hudson just made her musical debut at The Voice with her latest song, Glorious, a song from her recent album of the same title.

During the show’s finale, which aired on May 21, 2024, Tuesday, the 45-year-old the actress and singer made her song's debut on the singing competition.

Hudson was adorned in an elegant gown as she performed on stage which was covered with flowers as she sang the track Glorious, from her debut album.

"It was glorious / Thе times it was the two of us / And if that is all we ever known / Then we'll take it to the end of time / Oh, it was glorious," the lyrics to Hudson’s song went on.



However, the Glorious album-maker made her TV performance debut as a singer, with her song, Gonna Find Out, from the aforementioned album, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 2, 2024.

As she spoke to the host, Jimmy Fallon, on the show, regarding her album, Hudson expressed that it was the "greatest feeling" to finally be releasing her debut album, which had been "two and a half years in the making."

