 

Kourtney Kardashian details 'scary' experience before giving birth

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian details 'scary' experience before giving birth

Kourtney Kardashian Barker just opened up about a rather terrifying moment she witnessed in her life.

During the premiere of The Kardashians season 5, the 45-year-old mother of four spoke of the emergency fetal surgery she underwent last summer ahead of welcoming her son, Rocky, whom she shares with husband, Travis Barker.

She recalled how she had a scan at home right before the 48-year-old musician, was leaving for his Blink-182 tour.

"The doctor who will come to the house to do the scan is a high-risk doctor, really detailed and thorough at looking for everything," Kardashian Barker explained.

She continued, "And something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple of specialists and I had to go in for fetal surgery where they do surgery on the baby, which was terrifying."

Kardashian Barker revealed the night before the surgery was "stressful” with Barker being out of the country and flew home for the surgery.

"The timing of it was miraculous. That like saved everything," Kardashian Barker said adding, "I just feel so grateful that, you know, how everything played out and for the doctors that really helped make the best decisions that really saved our baby."

