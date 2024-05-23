Eminem daughter, Hailie, shares sweet father-daughter dance

Eminem just made his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, special day even more memorable.

The iconic rapper and his daughter shared a sentimental father-daughter dance during her nuptials on Monday, May 20.

28-year-old Scott tied the knot with Evan McClintock recently and took to her official Instagram account to upload a series of images featuring photos of the couple from the glamorous event.

"Waking up a wife this week," Scott captioned her post adding that the celebration could not have been more perfect.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had & so much love was felt," Scott further penned.

She continued, "Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife."

According to a picture shared with PEOPLE magazine, Scott and Eminem can be seen embracing each other during the dance.

Eminem wore a black tuxedo at the wedding while Hailie Scott wore a classic white, strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline.