 

Eminem, daughter Hailie, shares sweet father-daughter dance

Hailie Jade Scott tied the knot with Evan McClintock

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Eminem just made his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, special day even more memorable.

The iconic rapper and his daughter shared a sentimental father-daughter dance during her nuptials on Monday, May 20.

28-year-old Scott tied the knot with Evan McClintock recently and took to her official Instagram account to upload a series of images featuring photos of the couple from the glamorous event.

"Waking up a wife this week," Scott captioned her post adding that the celebration could not have been more perfect.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had & so much love was felt," Scott further penned.

She continued, "Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife."

According to a picture shared with PEOPLE magazine, Scott and Eminem can be seen embracing each other during the dance.

Eminem wore a black tuxedo at the wedding while Hailie Scott wore a classic white, strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline. 

