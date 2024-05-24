 

Robert Downey Jr. betrayed 'Iron Man' costar Terrence Howard?

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Terrence Howard was upset when he claimed Robert Downey Jr. did not return the favour he gave to him on Iron Man.

Recalling the Oscar winner's alleged betrayal, his costar said on The Joe Rogan Experience he cut down his fees to convince Marvel makers to let him in the movie.

"I love Robert. I love what he does. I loved him in Weird Science. Well, if Robert wants to come in… So I called Avi Arad immediately. He was the producer on it and I'm like, 'Avi, I hear Robert wants to come in but you guys don't even let him audition,'" he claimed.

The 55-year-old continued, "He's like, 'No, we can't bond him.' I'm like, 'Instead of the four and a half you want to give me, why don't you take a million dollars for the bond for him and let him audition.' So he gets the part. Robert is like, 'I love you. Thank you so much.'"

Terrence, however, claimed that when he needed him as Marvel decided to recast his role in the sequel, Robert was unavailable for help.

"When this other thing happened, I'm calling Robert and he's doing Sherlock Homes," he noted.

Adding, "I called him 27 times and I leave a message. I'm calling his assistant. I'm like, 'I need the help I gave you.' I didn't hear from him until three years later when I bumped into him at Brian Grazer's wedding."

"But at that time, I'd had Empire or whatever, and I came back, he was like, 'Oh, but everything worked out for you.' That broke me a little bit."

