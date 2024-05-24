 

'Reacher' confirms new shockingly big villain for S3

Olivier Richters becomes a seven-feet villain of 'Reacher' for season 3

Reacher star Alan Ritchson is six feet three inches. But, his new villain, Olivier Richters, will be measure at seven feet two inches in season three.

The Dutch actor previously appeared in several well-known films, including The King's Man, Black Widow, and Indiana Jones.

His role in those films is similar to what he will play in the upcoming season, which will be based on 2003's Persuader novel, in which Paulie, his character, is described as a "deranged bodybuilder bodyguard" for Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall).

Drawing comparisons, Anthony said he reminds him of the late James Bond villain Jaws.

"He reminds me of, do you remember when we were kids? The Spy Who Loved Me, the Jaws character that Richard Kiel played? He was a literal giant, like seven foot two," he said. 

In the meantime, Amazon Prime Video remains mum on the release date of season 3.

