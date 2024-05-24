Hailey Bieber raises temperature in new maternity photos

Justin Bieber drops new sizzling photos of Hailey's growing baby bump on Instagram

Hailey Bieber hasn't shied away from flaunting her baby bump ever since announcing her pregnancy.

The 27-year-old mom is sticking to her usual chic attire instead of diving into a whole different maternity wardrobe.

In some new pictures Justin Bieber uploaded on Friday, the couple opt for a cool and coordinated look on multiple occasions, sporting oversized blazers, baggy pants and loafers.

The carousel of pictures begins with the couple sharing a gentle kiss with their hands in pockets

Another aspect that remained consistent in the photographs was Hailey's growing baby bump put on full display as she leaves her blazer unbuttoned around her belly—using the same hack for her button down shirts as well.

Hailey and Justin Bieber head out with a cool and coordinated look in Hailey's sixth month of pregnancy

The Baby singer also shared another set of closeups of the baby bump as Hailey cradled her belly in a black mesh blouse and matching leather jacket and retro sunglasses.

Justin Bieber drops closeup of Hailey's growing baby bump as she enters her third trimester

Hailey made sure to blend fashion with comfort as she opted for low-rise bottoms. She maintained that chic vibe at Billie Eilish's listening party as well, where she stunned in low-rise shorts and a white crop top underneath a racer jacket.

Hailey continues to blend fashion with comfort by opting for low-rise baggy pants

Just days before, Hailey was photographed in a butterfly sequin top and jeans, along with a baggy t-shirt lifted around her torso as she headed out for a topical getaway with Justin.

Besides her effortless style statements, the Victoria Secret model is also turning to her celebrity mommy friends for advice like Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians, US Weekly reported.

With Hailey and Justin anticipating parenthood after five years of marriage, the couple has even picked a name already, People reported.

"They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved," the outlet quoted their source last month. "They have a name that they think is perfect. They are also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."

Their excitement has been evident from their pregnancy announcement where the celebrity couple renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony on May 9.