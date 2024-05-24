Cher announces new project with beau Alexander 'AE' Edwards

Cher announced a new project with her boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards.

At the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in the South Of France, the 78-year-old hitmaker revealed on the red carpet that she is making new music with her beau.

Stepping out to the amfAR Gala, one of the many events of the festival, the legendary singer shared, “He and I are gonna start a new album. We haven't started yet; he's going to produce it.”

The update comes after Cher shared that she will be making two new studio albums with the 38-year-old singer.

“Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I'm happy about that. I think like any artist, when you've got something good, you're excited,” she had said.

The couple, who shares the age gap of 40 years, coordinated in black outfits.

Cher rocked a form-fitting gown with sheer panel details, and added a plush fur coat to elevate her look. On the other hand, Alexander wore a black suit paired with a white button-up shirt, black dress shoes, accessorized with eye-catching earrings and rings.