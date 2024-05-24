 

Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles lauds Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland used to live with the Knowles family during the formation of girl’s musical group 'Destiny Times'

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Tina Knowles has come in defense of Kelly Rowland after her recent red carpet altercation at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The 70-year-old businesswoman took to her official Instagram account on May 23 and posted a message to support Kelly who she considers her daughter.

She shared a video of the Dilemma star from another event at Cannes on Wednesday in which Kelly can be seen posing for pictures and drinking some cocktail.

Tina lauded the 43-year-old actress and wrote in her caption, “And just like that, she @kellyrowland graces another carpet with her amazing glorious beauty, class and grace!!!! Sipping Champagne and living her best life.”

“This just goes to show that one silly monkey, don't stop no-show!!! on to bigger and and better things,” Beyonce’s mother added pointing at the red carpet drama that occurred Two days ago.

Earlier on May 21 while attending the premiere of the French film Marcello Mio, the Say My Name star got into a tense verbal dispute with one of the members of security.

Moreover, an insider told Daily Mail, “The people who are assigned to helping stars walk the red carpet were being aggressive and Kelly was trying to ignore it.”

