Photo: Kevin Costner all hearts for ex-wife look alike Sienna Miller

Kevin Costner is reportedly over the moon to cast Sienna Miller in new movie.

For those unversed, Sienna Miller stars in Kevin Costner’s upcoming movie, Horizon: An American Saga whose synopsis reads as “chronicles the incredible epic journey of the expansion of the American West, before and after the Civil War.”

It continues, “Between the Native Americans who saw their lands getting colonized and those who were determined to settle there, sometimes at any cost, history is being written. In a flamboyant fresco where multiple destinies intertwine, dreams and hopes face obstacles and cruelty to offer a cinematic spectacle of exceptional scope and emotional depth.”

Now, according to the latest findings of Life & Style, an insider shared, “Sienna has never had a role as juicy as the one she has in Horizon where she gets to play the full range of emotions, from romantic to tragic, and gets to show off her awesome ability to pull off a convincing historical American accent, which is something she has worked hard at for twenty years.”

They also said of the 42-year-old, “She looks amazing in the movie too, and she’s a 100 percent believer in Kevin Costner. If the movie works, and it just might, she’s finally on the A-list and will have her pick of roles.”

“Kevin carefully cast this movie with people he’s been dying to work with for years, and Sienna was at the top of that list and has the biggest part after Kevin himself,” the source added.

They also noted before conclusion, “it’s not just because she’s Kevin’s ‘type’ or sort of looks like Christine [Baumgartner], Kevin’s ex-wife,” but because of her innate talent.