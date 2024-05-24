Robert Downey Jr. turns Chris Hemsworth's big day into a roast session

Robert Downey Jr. turned Chris Hemsworth’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony into a public roast session.

Chris’ Avengers co-star asked their Marvel buddies Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to describe him in three words, and shared their hilarious answers with the crowd.

“What is Chris Hemsworth? Renner says, ‘Absurdly, annoyingly amazing.’ Ruffalo came in strong with a ‘friend from work.’ Scarlett got to the heart of it with ‘sensitive leading lady.’ Captain America calls him the ‘second best Chris.’ And I’ll bring it to the here and now: There is no one who deserves it more. He is ‘Hollywood star recipient,’” he said.

Robert then went on to laud the Thor actor who he described as “a remarkable” human being.

“You are a legend. Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He’s very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection…down under…he has a true wit and depth of soul and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you. You keep us Hollywood folk on our toes because you’re just a real deal,” the Oscar-winning actor continued.