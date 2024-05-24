 

'Bridgerton' star reveals what she loved most about show

'Bridgerton' lead star opened up about her experience in the super hit regency era drama series

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Bridgerton star reveals what she loved most about show
Photo: 'Bridgerton' star reveals what she loved most about show

Simone Ashley, who starred as Netflix Bridgerton’s lead for season 2,  Kathany Sharma, recently opened up about most favourite thing about the super hit regency era drama.

In a recent confessional with Vogue UK, the 28-year-old acting sensation got candid about her blockbuster acting gig.

When asked about what she found unique about her Bridgerton experience, the actress revealed that it has to be wearing "the most beautiful couture" on the sets.

Simone began, “I love dressing up for Bridgerton.”

She went on to address, “The show has been a very special moment and experience in my life – and it’s a job where I get to go to work and wear the most beautiful couture.”

“It’s an honour to wear our costume designer, tailor and seamstresses’ work. You step out feeling like a princess. The hair and make-up as well,” she added.

Simone also gushed over her hairstylist for the drama series who has incorporated an Indian touch to her couture for season 3.

“Farida [Ghwedar] does my wigs for Bridgerton and they’re just so beautiful. This season there are lots of floral and different Indian elements integrated, which is nice,” she concluded. 

Former actor-cum-model Zainab Jamil survives 'murder attempt'
Former actor-cum-model Zainab Jamil survives 'murder attempt'
Chris Pratt reveals his 'sarcastic laziness' landed him 'Garfield' role
Chris Pratt reveals his 'sarcastic laziness' landed him 'Garfield' role
Selena Gomez launches major mental health initiative
Selena Gomez launches major mental health initiative
Patrick Mahomes admits playing cupid for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Patrick Mahomes admits playing cupid for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Tiffany Haddish shares her mid-year resolution
Tiffany Haddish shares her mid-year resolution
Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X 'promise to never fight' in new music video
Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X 'promise to never fight' in new music video
Chris Pratt reveals adorable talent of 3 year old daughter, Lyla
Chris Pratt reveals adorable talent of 3 year old daughter, Lyla
Robert Downey Jr. turns Chris Hemsworth's big day into a roast session
Robert Downey Jr. turns Chris Hemsworth's big day into a roast session
'Made In Chelsea' star Mimi Bouchard calls out show producers for 'manipulation'
'Made In Chelsea' star Mimi Bouchard calls out show producers for 'manipulation'
Hilary Duff shares insights into her life as a mom of four
Hilary Duff shares insights into her life as a mom of four
Sean Kingston's house raided after mother's arrest
Sean Kingston's house raided after mother's arrest
Kevin Costner all hearts for ex-wife look alike Sienna Miller
Kevin Costner all hearts for ex-wife look alike Sienna Miller