Photo: 'Bridgerton' star reveals what she loved most about show

Simone Ashley, who starred as Netflix Bridgerton’s lead for season 2, Kathany Sharma, recently opened up about most favourite thing about the super hit regency era drama.

In a recent confessional with Vogue UK, the 28-year-old acting sensation got candid about her blockbuster acting gig.

When asked about what she found unique about her Bridgerton experience, the actress revealed that it has to be wearing "the most beautiful couture" on the sets.

Simone began, “I love dressing up for Bridgerton.”

She went on to address, “The show has been a very special moment and experience in my life – and it’s a job where I get to go to work and wear the most beautiful couture.”

“It’s an honour to wear our costume designer, tailor and seamstresses’ work. You step out feeling like a princess. The hair and make-up as well,” she added.

Simone also gushed over her hairstylist for the drama series who has incorporated an Indian touch to her couture for season 3.

“Farida [Ghwedar] does my wigs for Bridgerton and they’re just so beautiful. This season there are lots of floral and different Indian elements integrated, which is nice,” she concluded.