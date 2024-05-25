 
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi secretly married? Big wedding ahead

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown and Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi had a private wedding ceremony

May 25, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi secretly tied the knot.

As per The Sun report, Bobby Brown, famed for her role in Stranger Things got married to Jon Bon Jovi's son in a private ceremony.

The couple, who got engaged last year, exchanged vows surrounded by close family members.

While details of the wedding remains under wraps, an insider told the outlet, "Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend."

According to source the couple "are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork."

"It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows," they added.

The engagement between Millie and Jake occurred last spring, marked by a unique underwater proposal during a scuba diving excursion.

However, the proposal wasn't without its hiccups, as the Enola Holmes actress revealed during The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, "He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets so fast, it was like a cinematic movie."

"Jake threw himself so deep, the diver was like, ‘You can’t do that, like your ears. Literally your brain will explode," she added.

