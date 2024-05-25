Drake sparks controversy with 'BBL Drizzy' verse on Sexyy Red's track

Drake recently made headlines with his latest track appearance on Sexyy Red's song U My Everything.

The song part of Sexyy Red's new album In Sexyy We Trust, features Drake rapping over Metro Boomin's BBL Drizzy beat.

This move adds a fresh twist to ongoing controversies of his recent feud with Kendrick Lamar and public issues with Metro Boomin himself.

The choice to use a beat associated with Metro Boomin, who previously collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on a diss track aimed at Drake, suggests a strategic response from Drake.

In his verses on U My Everything, Drake addresses rumors and accusations surrounding cosmetic surgery, rapping, "Me and the surgeon got history / I changed a lot of girls’ lives for real, they need a new body, they hittin’ me."

The rap goes further, "BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it / The last one drunk, he did it for free ’cause I sent over so many passports for him, for real."

While tensions between the One Dance rapper and Kendrick Lamar appeared to have subsided in recent weeks, Drake's latest move reignites speculation about their feud.