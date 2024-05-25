Taylor Swift gets slammed for ‘absurd' private jet usage

Taylor Swift has been travelling by private jets for her Eras Tour shows across the globe

Taylor Swift has been called out for her private jet usage by a BBC nature presenter.

Chris Packham, who’s also an environmental activist, has urged the singer to consider bringing down her “absurd” use of private jets.

Packham criticized Swift’s handling of Jack Sweeney, who calculated and shared on social media that she travelled 178,000 miles on two private planes in 2023, noting that she had a a one-day round trip of Tokyo and Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl and support her beau Travis Kelce.

“We know that private jets are the single greatest contributor when it comes to jet aviation fuel and the least efficient because they’re carrying one person. And so he called her out and she ­threatened to sue him. And I just thought, ‘You really missed the trick there, Taylor,’ he said to The Mirror.

“What you should have said is, ‘You’re right, times have moved on. I’ve got to change my practice. I’m going to sell my private jets’. And that would have been such a powerful thing for her to say to an audience," he continued.

"And I mean, her audience is primarily a young ­audience, isn’t it? I mean, you can’t say she’s responsible for climate breakdown. But she’s an icon. And as a consequence of that, she should be leading,” he added.