Former model Zainab Jamil suspects 'husband behind murder attempt'

Former actress-cum-model Zainab Jamil. — Instagram/@iamzainabjamil

Former actress and model, who is renowned for her role in the famous drama "Khuda Aur Muhabbat", Zainab Jamil Saturday alleged that her husband was "behind" the failed assassination attempt, which she survived a few days back.

The "Aap ki Kaneez" star sustained severe injured in a horrendous gun attack on her vehicle by two masked men in Lahore’s DHA Phase IV on Wednesday when she was going to her salon.

“The attack was carried out by my husband as he has been threatening me for the last two months,” she said in a recorded video from a Lahore hospital which she posted on Instagram.

She also posted a video on her social media account regarding a past conversation with her husband.



“I was taking these threats lightly that the father of my children cannot do something [bad] with the mother of his children.”

“I have all the pieces of evidence with me, however, I’m not satisfied with the police investigation [...] and still facing threats to my life. I have two little kids. I need help. I received six bullets [in this attack] and I’m not in good condition.”

“Media persons are not being allowed here at hospital to reach me as they are trying to suppress my voice.

The former actor appealed to the IG Punjab to take up her case and ensure a transparent investigation.

Earlier, the former actor, after gaining consciousness at the hospital, gave a statement in which she revealed that she was receiving murder threats while a threat letter was also posted to her beauty salon.

Zainab further said that she didn’t know the attackers, however, it was obvious that it was a planned attack as the armed men were seemingly fully prepared to target her vehicle en route to her salon.

It was learnt that police lodged a case against two unidentified men following a complaint from Zainab’s uncle. Police personnel said that they recovered a pistol and a motorcycle from the crime scene.

They added that the culprits were being traced via Safe City cameras and they would be arrested soon.

Alongside Khuda and Mubabbat, Zainab worked on several projects including Sada Sukhi Raho, Sasural Meri Behen Ka, Mannchali, Aap ki Kaneez and others.

She announced taking a break from showbiz in December 2020, giving reasons to spend her life in accordance with the Islamic teachings and learn more about Islam.