Jelly Roll makes shock admission about his sobriety

Jelly Roll has always been vocal about his struggles with addiction and mental health

May 25, 2024

Jelly Roll just admitted that a substance has been rather helpful for him to keep his mental health intact.

In an exclusive interview with Taste of Country, the music sensation, revealed, "I get in trouble for this, all the time, but my stance on marijuana will always be the same: I believe marijuana has helped me in so many regards, with my anxiety.”

The Son of a Sinner crooner also stated in the conversation that was published on Friday, May 24, that, “This is a hot button topic, but, truly, marijuana has kept me sober."

Additionally, Jelly Roll also said that in a world without marijuana he would consume codeine and revert back to taking cocaine “but a world with weed, I'll be alright."

Jelly Roll also addressed the subject of addiction to illicit substances and told the outlet, "I know that I have friends that don't do that. I have friends that are in the program that are totally against any kind of mind-altering anything.”

“I respect that. I have so much respect for those people. That's just not how my sobriety worked out," he concluded.

