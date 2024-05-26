 
Nicki Minaj faces police questioning over drug case in Amsterdam

Nicki Minaj claimed that airport staff is illegally trying to sabotage her 'Pink Friday 2' Tour

May 26, 2024

Nicki Minaj was detained at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on her way to Manchester.

The rapper was questioned by police due to an issue with her luggage, which allegedly contained marijuana.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Minaj posted video of a conversation with an airport staff member who explained that her luggage needed to be searched by police.

She claimed that airport staff were deliberately and illegally trying to sabotage her Pink Friday 2 Tour.

In the caption, Minaj wrote, "They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show. They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs."

"This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal," she added.

In a tweet, she revealed that she had to go to a police precinct to make a statement about her security.

"Now they said I have to go 5 mins away to make a statement about my security to the police precinct," she wrote.

