 
Geo News

Chris Hemsworth's father has surprising link to 1979 Mad Max

Chris Hemsworth's connection to Mad Max is deeper than his new role

By
Web Desk

May 26, 2024

Chris Hemsworths father has surprising link to 1979 Mad Max
Chris Hemsworth's father has surprising link to 1979 Mad Max

Chris Hemsworth's connection to Mad Max is deeper than his new role in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

According to PEOPLE report, director George Miller recently revealed that Chris’s father, Craig Hemsworth, had ties to the original 1979 film.

He shared that Craig used to hang out with the biker gang featured in the first Mad Max movie.

"He was a social worker going to university, otherwise he would've been part of that biker gang in Melbourne," Miller said.

Earlier, Chris, known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also shared that his dad used to race motorbikes and knew many of the stunt performers from the original movie.

Chris said, "My dad used to race motorbikes and knew all the crew that performed a lot of those stunts and did the riding in the film."

The Avengers actor plays Dementus, a warlord who rides a chariot made of motorcycles, in the upcoming Mad Max prequel.

Lady Gaga's 2024 Met Gala dress would have broken internet
Lady Gaga's 2024 Met Gala dress would have broken internet
Travis Kelce to fly across Atlantic for Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Travis Kelce to fly across Atlantic for Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Love for North West brings Kanye West, Kim Kardashian together
Love for North West brings Kanye West, Kim Kardashian together
Jennifer Lopez visits Netflix Billboard post 'Atlas' premiere
Jennifer Lopez visits Netflix Billboard post 'Atlas' premiere
Alec Baldwin still not off the hook for involuntary manslaughter?
Alec Baldwin still not off the hook for involuntary manslaughter?
Post Malone teams up with Blake Shelton for new music
Post Malone teams up with Blake Shelton for new music
Nicki Minaj faces police questioning over drug case in Amsterdam video
Nicki Minaj faces police questioning over drug case in Amsterdam
Lenny Kravitz celebrates pre-birthday with release of new album
Lenny Kravitz celebrates pre-birthday with release of new album
British-Pakistani opera singer receives King Charles's commendation
British-Pakistani opera singer receives King Charles's commendation
Britney Spears voices support for 'self-compassion' and 'healing'
Britney Spears voices support for 'self-compassion' and 'healing'
Jelly Roll makes shock admission about his sobriety
Jelly Roll makes shock admission about his sobriety
Taylor Swift learns Portuguese for fans at 'amazing' Lisbon concert video
Taylor Swift learns Portuguese for fans at 'amazing' Lisbon concert