Chris Hemsworth's father has surprising link to 1979 Mad Max

Chris Hemsworth's connection to Mad Max is deeper than his new role in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

According to PEOPLE report, director George Miller recently revealed that Chris’s father, Craig Hemsworth, had ties to the original 1979 film.

He shared that Craig used to hang out with the biker gang featured in the first Mad Max movie.

"He was a social worker going to university, otherwise he would've been part of that biker gang in Melbourne," Miller said.

Earlier, Chris, known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also shared that his dad used to race motorbikes and knew many of the stunt performers from the original movie.

Chris said, "My dad used to race motorbikes and knew all the crew that performed a lot of those stunts and did the riding in the film."

The Avengers actor plays Dementus, a warlord who rides a chariot made of motorcycles, in the upcoming Mad Max prequel.