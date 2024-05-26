Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis make first public appearance with kids

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis made their first public appearance with kids at the WNBA finale

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' kids stole the show at the WNBA game with their first public appearance.



Wyatt, 10, broke into tears of joy as she met the WNBA star Caitlin Clark after Indiana Fever team won their first WNBA game of the season. Mila was pictured in a light blue sweater and baggy jeans as she wiped off her daughter's tears, who was dressed in a lilac sweatshirt with a hearts print.

Dimitri, 8, seemed ecstatic and bubbling with happiness as he posed in an Iowa Hawkeyes hoodie for a picture with the WNBA rookie.

Ashton and Mila also joined in for a family photo with their kid's favourite player. A fan-recorded video also captured Ashton and Mila's rare public appearance with the kids and shared the moment on X (formerly Twitter).

Ashton also shared the moment on Instagram with a picture of him with the 22-year-old basketball star as they locked fingers at the Friday night game.

Clark became the No.1 choice in the 2024 WNBA draft after she rose to fame amid the three seasons at the University of Iowa.

