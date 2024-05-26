 
Lady Gaga fans regret her absence at Met Gala 2024 after new photos

Lady Gaga recently teased her fans with what she would have worn to the 2024 Met Gala had she attended

May 26, 2024

Met Gala was a work of art with its enchanting theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'. However, this year's fashion exhibition missed out on one key player, Lady Gaga.

Although Gaga was busy filming for her upcoming project Joker: Folie à Deux to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Gaga found another way to participate in this year's dress code, 'The Garden of Time'.

In an Instagram post, the Bad Romance songstress recently teased her fans with what she would have worn to the 2024 Met Gala had she attended.

Titled 'The Gimp of the Garden', Gaga posed in an all-black attire, shrouding her head in dramatic fashion. A rich maroon flower covered her lips while her intensely expressive eyes peeked through an intricately-crafted mask.

"This is what I would have worn to the Met Gala. The Gimp of the Garden," Gaga captioned the post along with details of her ensemble designed by AZIZ and the mask by Philip Treacy.

Her fans were instantly awe-struck by Gaga's iconic look, lamenting her absence as they dubbed her the matriarch of the annual fashion exhibition.

"Why didn't you attend?!" one fan wrote in all caps, while more joined in to praise the iconic look. "You would’ve ate everyone in that met gala," commented another.

"Mothman tease," another user quipped.

Gaga last walked the Met Gala red carpet in 2019 where she rocked four different looks, hidden in each layer of clothing.

