Hannah Waddingham ‘remembers' casting directors who stood in her way before ‘Ted Lasso'

Hannah Waddingham is reflecting on the struggles in her career before 'Ted Lasso’

Hannah Waddingham remembers the directors who wouldn’t give her a chance and makes a point of declining their offers, now that she’s made it in Hollywood with Ted Lasso.

Speaking on the Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist podcast, Hannah said: “Yes, there is a little list of people who wouldn’t give me the time of day but now want to work together.”

She added: “And I am happy to say to them: ‘Please look somewhere else. I’m human. I remember. Bog off.’”

The Ted Lasso star also shared that high-school bullies used to call her “a lanky freak.” She previously told Deadline that even a teacher told her that one side of her face looks like she had a stroke. The insult only served to strengthen her resolve to work on screen. “I thought, I will do. Come hell or high water, I will work on screen,” Hannah said.

Hannah is on the rise in Hollywood after her roles in Ted Lasso and The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. She will next be seen in Mission: Impossible 8 with Tom Cruise.