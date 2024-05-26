 
Geo News

Hannah Waddingham ‘remembers' casting directors who stood in her way before ‘Ted Lasso'

Hannah Waddingham is reflecting on the struggles in her career before 'Ted Lasso’

By
Web Desk

May 26, 2024

Hannah Waddingham ‘remembers casting directors who stood in her way before ‘Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham is reflecting on the struggles in her career before 'Ted Lasso’

Hannah Waddingham remembers the directors who wouldn’t give her a chance and makes a point of declining their offers, now that she’s made it in Hollywood with Ted Lasso.

Speaking on the Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist podcast, Hannah said: “Yes, there is a little list of people who wouldn’t give me the time of day but now want to work together.”

She added: “And I am happy to say to them: ‘Please look somewhere else. I’m human. I remember. Bog off.’”

The Ted Lasso star also shared that high-school bullies used to call her “a lanky freak.” She previously told Deadline that even a teacher told her that one side of  her face looks like she had a stroke. The insult only served to strengthen her resolve to work on screen. “I thought, I will do. Come hell or high water, I will work on screen,” Hannah said.

Hannah is on the rise in Hollywood after her roles in Ted Lasso and The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. She will next be seen in Mission: Impossible 8 with Tom Cruise.

Hannah Waddingham makes shock admission about early career rejections
Hannah Waddingham makes shock admission about early career rejections
Prince Harry ‘let down' by King Charles, Prince William's ‘bitterness'
Prince Harry ‘let down' by King Charles, Prince William's ‘bitterness'
Kate Middleton's true feelings about return to royal duties amid cancer laid bare
Kate Middleton's true feelings about return to royal duties amid cancer laid bare
Angelina Jolie tarnishing kids' bond with Brad Pitt on purpose: Insider
Angelina Jolie tarnishing kids' bond with Brad Pitt on purpose: Insider
Princess Charlene looks so much 'healthier and stronger' in latest photos with her twins
Princess Charlene looks so much 'healthier and stronger' in latest photos with her twins
Kim Kardashian thinks the Tom Brady roast was 'unfair'
Kim Kardashian thinks the Tom Brady roast was 'unfair'
Prince Harry's lawyers rush to protect from ‘stigma' in law enforcement row
Prince Harry's lawyers rush to protect from ‘stigma' in law enforcement row
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle follow in footsteps of Queen Elizabeth for Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle follow in footsteps of Queen Elizabeth for Archie, Lilibet
Prince William feels honoured with latest move
Prince William feels honoured with latest move
Angelina Jolie's ‘nasty side' in Brad Pitt divorce: Report
Angelina Jolie's ‘nasty side' in Brad Pitt divorce: Report
Prince Harry suffers another major blow from royal family
Prince Harry suffers another major blow from royal family
Snoop Dogg 'thankful' for Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef rap
Snoop Dogg 'thankful' for Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef rap